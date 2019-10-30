Show me the money? NCAA allows student-athletes to cash in on their names and more

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – On Tuesday, the NCAA announced big news, voting to allow all student-athletes to cash in on their fame.

This comes on the heels of a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom just a month ago stating that colleges in California could not stop student-athletes from being compensated for their names, images, and likeness.

Many are saying this is a gamer changer.

A member of the NCAA board released the following statement that reads in part:

“This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

But according to reports, the NCAA is leaving it up to the schools to decide the rules of how student-athletes can profit.

Chris Milton has two sons that play football, both well-known.

One plays for Fort Lewis College in Colorado and his other son, Kendall Milton is a senior and plays for Buchanan High School in Clovis. He’s graduating this December, a semester early and was recruited by the University of Georgia.

Milton says even though this is a good thing, he believes it’ll come with stipulations.

“I do believe that they’re going to put some parameters and restrictions that say yes you can get your money, however, fill in the blank,” Milton expressed.

He says this new ruling might give the schools some added attention and increase the fan base but says there may be some negative impact too.

“If you have a smaller school that is losing, those athletes may not get the same amount of attention as you with maybe a top-five school so it could impact the recruiting, and impact any other benefits at the university gets in regards to that,” says Milton.

We reached out to Fresno State and they did not want to comment but we spoke with Athletic Director Terry Tumey last month when Newsom signed SB 206.

Tumey talked about how more details need to be ironed out, saying in part:

“If we can have some partnership between ourselves and the State of California in terms of how we get it done….I think will find a solution that fits everybody’s needs.”

According to the NCAA, this new ruling is expected to start in January 2021, but the law Governor Newsom passed last month will not start until 2023.

