Should Fresno residents shelter in place at an Airbnb?

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For many local residents going to the Central Coast for some beach time or wine tasting is a spring and summer tradition.  But, is that tradition off limits in the age of COVID-19?

Scott Brennan is a resident of Paso Robles and works with many tourist businesses as the publisher for San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide.  

“We love tourists coming from the Central Valley, we rely on them even to come to our hotels, our beaches, our parks, our wineries, our restaurants, and other attractions and right now like you are, I imagine, we’re under a county and state order to stay at home.”

Brennan says as long as social distancing is maintained and county orders are followed, he believes visitors are welcome.  Jess Monroe, the marketing director for some popular Airbnb’s in Paso says they’re still open for business and are offering deals at half off.

“We’re definitely encouraging coming to stay, we believe that we offer something that social distancing at home can’t offer and that’s of course our gorgeous views and spring is just blossoming so everything is just green and it’s gorgeous.”

So essentially if you go to the Central Coast you still have to follow the same rules and practice social distancing.  But, if you want a beautiful change of scenery a coastal “staycation” could be just the way to go.

