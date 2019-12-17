Shots fired into apartment, 5-year-old taken to CRMC

marks ashlan shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired into an apartment at Marks and Ashlan Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. 

Officials say two adults and three children were inside. 

A 5-year-old was struck possibly by shrapnel, and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

This story will be updated.

