Shots fired during standoff with Kern County deputies in Wasco; at least 1 deputy wounded

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies remain outside a home Sunday in Wasco where a man barricaded himself inside with three others and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. At least one deputy has been wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue for a report of shots fired at around 1 p.m. A KCSO spokesperson said an armed man remained inside the home with three people. The people inside were described as family members of the suspect. It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded following the initial report of shooting.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

As deputies were outside, multiple rounds of gunfire were heard at the home just before 3 p.m. The suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire. KCSO said at least one deputy was wounded. The severity of wounds or current condition was not immediately known.

17’s Marco Torrez reports other loud explosions or gunfire have been heard at the scene since 3 p.m.

A Bakersfield Police Department SWAT unit was seen arriving at the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.