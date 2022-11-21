FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno.

Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue.

Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving the apartment.

There are no reports of a shooting victim at the scene. One person was treated for hyperventilation.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.