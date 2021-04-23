‘She’s missed every day,’ emotional vigil, mural for teen shooting victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Nearly four months after 14-year-old Breanna Gomez was shot and killed, a portrait of her is coming to life.

Fresno artist Omar ‘Super’ Huerta is now painting three new portraits, including Breanna’s, at C Street and Tuolumne. The tributes are for families who lost loved ones. Dozens gathered for a vigil as he worked.

“This gives them a place to come in hopes they can get a little bit of peace. You know so, so their loss is not forgotten,” Huerta said.

“She’s going to be missed. She’s missed every day. Every day,” Alvia Moreno a family friend whose daughter was best friends with Breanna said.

Breanna was walking home from a get-together in the early morning hours on Jan. 3 when someone opened fire on her group, killing her and wounding another.

Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects.

Her mother is still too emotional to go on camera but said Breanna was loving, joyful and loud.

“Now our house is just quiet. It’s just so unreal,” she said.

Her mother said the day after her death birthday presents she had ordered for Breanna arrived in the mail.

“Her birthday was not even two weeks after she passed away and she was looking forward to her birthday. She just had her whole life ahead of her,” she said.

Those who knew Breanna said it hurts more knowing her killer is still out there and ask anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“It would mean the world. We do need justice for her,” Moreno said.