Sheriff’s office investigating New Year’s Day homicide in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Kettleman City.

At around 5:30 P.M. deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Becky Pease Street for a shooting investigation.

When deputies arrived they located a victim lying in the residence with several gunshot wounds to his body. Officials say that by the time they arrived the victim had already died.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Gilberto Madera.

King’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the residence and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Mazza at (559) 852-4647 or anonymously at (559) 852-4554.