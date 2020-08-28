Sheriff’s: Man confesses to stealing firefighter’s wallet, using credit card in Santa Cruz County

News

by: Erica Pieschke

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a man for stealing a Cal Fire firefighter’s wallet and using a credit card in Santa Cruz County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Johnson of Live Oak, admitted to using the stolen credit card and wrote an apology to the firefighter.

Johnson has been arrested on four felony counts, including grand theft, credit card theft, forgery, and possession of the stolen property.

When officials located Johnson, they found the clothing he was wearing in the surveillance photos, along with the items he purchased with the credit card.

Authorities put out the surveillance pictures of the suspect following the crime that happened late Saturday night, into Sunday morning when the firefighter was battling the CZU Lightning Complex fires.

According to sheriffs, a tip from a citizen lead to his arrest.

Officials say Johnson is now in custody and will not be let out.

The district attorney’s office will be prosecuting.

As for the firefighter, the sheriff says he has received notes from all over the country with people offering to pay back what was stolen. He is grateful for the kindness.

The bank did reverse the charges.

