Sheriff Mims on managing COVID-19 inside Fresno County Jail: ‘you are constantly having to deal with illness’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims spoke on the jail outbreak during the COVID-19 update with the Fresno County Department of Public Health Friday.

She says there are 764 positive cases, 642 negatives, and more than 300 still pending. She also says most inmates are asymptomatic and are anticipating a drastic reduction in positive cases soon.

Mims even pointed to the mumps outbreak, which happened shortly before the pandemic hit.

“As long as you have a jail facility you are constantly having to deal with illness and sicknesses I’ve said it before. If it happens in the community it’s going to happen in our jail setting. We were able to hold off on COVID cases for a long long time,” Mims said.

Mims says they are constantly moving people around depending on the number of patients, and quarantine needs.

As of Friday, jail officials are reopening an entire floor in the north jail for inmates who are COVID-19 negative. Sheriff Mims says the goal now is to test every inmate once a week.

