Sheriff Mims meets with Gov. Newsom & President Trump, makes a series of requests for Fresno County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims met with Gov. Gavin Newsom & President Donald Trump on Monday as the president was briefed on the wildfires raging across California.

Mims got a couple of minutes to speak, and she said it was important for her to make a series of requests for Fresno County as the Creek Fire continues to burn.

“I knew what was important is that we put in our request for what Fresno County needed as a result of the Creek Fire,” she said.

Although she was only given a couple of minutes to speak, she said she was happy to have given a document with those requests to one of Trump’s staff members.

She said those requests included:

a presidential declaration of an emergency related to the Creek Fire

a request to FEMA for a representative present in Fresno County

loans for impacted businesses

individual assistance for those who have suffered job loss and USDA assistance for farmers and ranchers who have lost land.

“We can’t make an impact all by ourselves here locally, our resources get overwhelmed very quickly. We depend on the state and federal government,” she said.

Mims said she also gave a map of Fresno County that shows that the majority of wildland area is federal property.

The Creek Fire has burned over 200,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties, just one of the dozens of active blazes throughout the state.

Newsom for the past couple of weeks has stressed how this historic wildfire season highlights the reality of climate change.

“Something’s happened to the plumbing of the world, and we come from a perspective, humbly, where we submit the science is in and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real,” Newsom said to Trump during their meeting Monday.

Newsom has also recognized that forest management is an issue.

When asked about climate change on Monday, Trump said forest management was the issue.

“They have to do forest management, they also have to do cuts, 50 yd cuts,” Trump said as he spoke with media after landing.

This wildfire season has burned more than 3 million acres, according to CalFire.

“It’s devastating and it’s taken a toll on our firefighters. A lot of them have been months at a time,” said Richard Cordova, Cal Fire Fire Captain.

When asked about his relationship with Newsom, Trump said it was a very good one.

Mims said she didn’t feel any tension during the meeting.

“As a local elected official, it’s really gratifying for me to see the governor and the president, the long term plan is the same, they want the same things,” Mims said. “I see something different here. They seem dedicated to wroking together to really help our communities here in CA.”

