Sheriff Margaret Mims reflects on her career, after announcing retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Sheriff Margaret Mims announced her retirement Friday and took time to take questions as well as reflect on her time in law enforcement.

After a 42 year career in law enforcement, with the last 16 being in Fresno County, Sheriff Mims announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

Sheriff Mims made it clear that this was her decision and she plans to spend time with family, while also saying a future political career is not out of the question.

“It was not an easy decision because I love my job…I love the service and I love the people of Fresno County,” Sheriff Mims said.

During the announcement press conference, Mims took time to reflect on her career’s highlights and upcoming projects.

“We have several big capital projects going on with the new jail and substation, we were able to buy a brand new helicopter we started the sheriff’s reading posse to encourage children in our community to read,” Sheriff Mims said.

Mims also touched on one of the more defining moments of her career, that she says shaped her and strengthened her not only as a sheriff but a person as well.

“We had the very first person to lose their life in the line of duty after I became sheriff, and that’s Joel Wahlenmaier,” Sheriff Mims said.

Sheriff Mims also announced her endorsement for her replacement, Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni. Also at the press conference, retired sheriff Steve Magarian endorsed Zanoni.