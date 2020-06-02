Sheriff Boudreaux apologizes after ‘completely misconstrued’ Twitter post

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is apologizing for a controversial tweet he has since erased.

Boudreaux issued a series of posts of Twitter over the weekend as protests and violence erupted across the nation, including in Visalia, where a woman was hit by a vehicle during a demonstration.

For all those people who are hating cops around this nation. Just leave your name and address at your local police agency and let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency services you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Twitter

The post sparked outrage on social media, prompting Sheriff Boudreaux to clarify his comment with a follow-up post on the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

“My words are being completely misconstrued. However having said that, I deeply regret that this has happened and that people have taken my words out of context. I want to apologize to anyone I might have offended,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux said he only meant to shed light on the hard work his deputies do every day.

“The purpose behind my tweet was to remind those people who are protesting violently and using anti-cop rhetoric that many of the people they’re protesting against sympathize with them and support them in the community.”

