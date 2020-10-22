Shepherd’s Inn reopens at historic Santa Fe Hotel

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Shepherd’s Inn at the historic Santa Fe hotel had its re-grand opening Wednesday, embracing pandemic restrictions after it closed on March 17.

“This year was devastating to us here at Shepherd’s Inn–really it did shut us down,” said Chris Caillier, the Retail Manager at the Shepherd’s Inn.

The previous sharing type menu made it even more difficult for the Shepherd’s Inn to open back up.

“We were a Basque restaurant which means family style dining which is a fancy word for buffet and that’s no longer even allowed with the California State regulations.”

Caillier says they had to re-work their way of doing business to make it happen.

“So, locally sourced coffee, our farmer’s market and our really farm to table business model. So had it not been for COVID we might not have ever come up with this business model.”

“We now have a deli, a bar, a fresh grocery store and a coffee shop as well as 24 hotel rooms upstairs,” said Kellie Vela, the Farming Director at the Shepherd’s Inn.

Fresno City Council President, Miguel Arias, came to check out the re-grand opening, and commended the fresh new designs.

“It’s a kind of Fresno that we all want. It represents the best of our Central Valley growers as well as it attracts the new generation of people who want a much cooler and fresher place to hang out at.”

The Shepherd’s Inn spokespeople calls the new look the “Shep’s Club” and say they’re looking into possibly turning into a private membership business.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.