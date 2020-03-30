Shelters in Tijuana filling up with expelled migrants

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A shelter in Tijuana reported getting 200 migrants — twice as it normally gets — who had been expelled from the U.S. in the first 10 days since temporary border restrictions went into effect.

El Centro Integrador Para el Migrante is currently housing the migrants and is processing their needs. According to the center, the migrants are also being screened for symptoms of the COVID-19.

Border Patrol agents have been busy expelling people caught entering the U.S. illegally.

The influx of migrants into shelters south of the border is due to the Customs and Border Protection’s new policy that allows Border Patrol agents, on their own discretion, to expel people arrested for illegally crossing into the U.S.

The new emergency rules at the border restrict access to the United States to U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents and urge that they only go abroad for legitimate commerce or other specific reasons, such as health.

According to the new procedures, CBP has said agents will conduct brief question sessions and identify migrants before driving them to the nearest border crossing sending them back to Mexico.

South of the border, these are being called “express deportations” although CBP calls them “expulsions.”

Migrants expelled from the U.S. are filling up shelters south of the border in cities like Tijuana ever since Border Patrol Agents were given new COVID-19 guidelines enacted when the borders were closed on March 20.

The exact number of people expelled is unknown since official numbers have yet to be released.

Other shelters in Tijuana are also reporting a surge in their numbers as more migrants continue to be sent back to Mexico.

