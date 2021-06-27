Shell Fire burns about 1,200 acres along I-5 at Grapevine, 2% containment: Kern County fire officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain an approximate 1,200-acre brush fire Sunday afternoon along Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road, Kern County Fire says.

The fire, known as the Shell Fire, was first sparked by a car fire in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road at around 1 p.m. Flames then spread to the hillside.

Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said a couple hundred firefighters, including crews from CAL Fire, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Ventura County have been called to fight the fire. Air and ground firefighting crews have been called to the area.

Freeborn said containment is at about 2%. Some structures in the Fort Tejon area are threatened.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

Freeborn said more fire crews from neighboring counties have been called to join the firefight.