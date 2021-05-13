‘She would have forgiven him already’: Family remembers the 19-year-old killed in Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The day after she was killed as a suspect fled police, family remembered the 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel. The suspect who allegedly drove into the car she was in is still on the loose.

“She didn’t have to try to make you feel better, just her being there made you feel better,” sister Amy Daneen sister.

Daneen said her little sister always said when she was gone she wanted it to be a huge colorful celebration, the same way she lived her life.

“She was so positive about everyone and everything. I’m just so proud of her,” Daneen said.

Police said around 3 p.m. Wednesday, 31-year-old wanted gang member Marc Rodriguez was leading them on a chase before crashing into Pimentel’s car, killing her, and then fleeing the scene.

Daneen said her sister’s brightness, love and compassion would have lit even this darkness.

“The thing is my family may be angry and my friends may want to hurt this person, but Hannah wouldn’t want that. If she was here now, she would have known he was going through something and she would have seen some good in this person. She would have forgiven him already by now.”

Pimentel was passionate about equality, human rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“She saw the beauty in everyone and I think she would have gone and changed so many people’s lives,” Daneen said.

She said her sister was her hero.

The family has a GoFundMe for final expenses and say anything left over will go to human rights causes in Pimentel’s honor.