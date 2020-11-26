“She was so amazing,” family mourns 29-year-old killed in Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Abegale Brewer, 29, died in a car crash in Fresno Tuesday night. Her husband Talen Archie said she was on her way to work.

“Last memory I had of her was telling her I love her, I gave her a big kiss, she told me she loved me, and I told her to be safe, have a good day at work… and that was the last moment I had of her,” said Archie.

California Highway Patrol officers got the call around 9:15 p.m.

Abby’s family spoke to someone who lives near the crash site, and she told them she heard a noise just after 8 p.m. but didn’t think it was a crash. So the family believes it took almost an hour for someone to report the crash. They say Abby deserved better.

“She was so amazing,” said Archie. “Sometimes I just can’t believe that this person came into my life.”

There will be a candlelight vigil at the crash site Saturday around 6 p.m.

The family says everyone is welcome to come to celebrate Abby’s life.

“The more, the merrier. The more love, the more embrace, she would definitely love and appreciate it,” said Archie.

They’ve also set up a GoFundMe.