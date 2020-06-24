“She was quarantined during our graduation,” Visalia grad walks solo in surprise ceremony

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A special surprise graduation ceremony was held for Tatyana Whitmore at Golden West High School where she walked solo to pick up her diploma.

“I just came here, I thought it was just gonna be me and my mom,” said Tatyana Whitmore.

The 17-year old knew her graduation would be anything but ordinary due to the pandemic. That’s when tragedy struck like lightning from a clear blue sky.

“Her dad passed away in an accident, during the funeral, she contracted COVID and she was quarantined during our graduation,” said Jose Fregoso, the principal for Golden West High School.

The 400 plus students of the class of 2020 at Golden West all did a drive-thru graduation ceremony without Tatyana on June 2. However, staff, family and friends began making special plans for a heartfelt ceremony just days after getting the okay from the health department.

Ribbons, flags, balloons and a big 20 in gold and black adorned the walkway for the graduating senior.

“All this is for him, me graduating for him–this is all for him and hopefully he’s up there watching me and smiling,” said Tatyana.

Her mother, too emotional to speak, writes in a letter given at the ceremony, “Congratulations, I love you, I am so proud and to keep moving forward.”

“For a daughter not to have her dad with her during one of the milestones in life…those things that dads are supposed to be there for daughters so I’m sure it was very hard for her, but very special that we got an opportunity to do a little bit to ease that pain and celebrate her a little bit,” said Principal Fregoso.

Tatyana will be going to the College of the Sequoias in the fall with plans to study psychology.

