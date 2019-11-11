She was abandoned in the middle of the road, but a baby now has a forever home

There are around 2,000 children in the foster care system in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — An abandoned Madera baby is no longer without a home after a foster family finalized the adoption. But, this baby is just one of thousands of children in Fresno County’s foster care system.

One local organization is trying to find those happily ever after stories for all of them.

It was a frightening discovery on a cold February morning. Aurelio Fuentes was out delivering newspapers around 4:30 a.m. when he found her — a baby girl who had only been alive for a few hours.

After a stay at Valley Children’s Hospital, she was put into the care of a foster family. However, as of Nov. 8, that family is now her forever family.

Happy endings are the goal of the Fresno non-profit City Without Orphans. It’s trying to achieve it for all foster children in Fresno County.

The organization’s founder, Whitney Bunker, said there are about 2,000 of them right now.

“We have hundreds of kids that are waiting here to be adopted in Fresno. Most of the kids that are actually waiting and haven’t found a family are over the age of eight, or sibling sets. So, they need to be adopted together,” Bunker said.

Bunker has guided hundreds of families through the foster and adoption processes — including the family who adopted the Madera baby. She said they want to stay anonymous, since they don’t want their daughter to find out her story through something like a Google search.

But, Bunker said they have this to say: “They are so thankful to the community for all the love and support they gave to them. Many people sent onesies, notes and prayers.”

