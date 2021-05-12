‘She was a regular’: Fresno liquor store has license suspended after allegedly selling to minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno liquor store is being linked to the death of an 18-year-old who police say died while driving under the influence in May 2020.

Over the last year, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) division in Fresno says it determined that Quick-N-Shop at Shields and West sold alcohol to 18-year-old Reyna Briseño.

After purchasing alcohol one evening in May 2020, Briseño crashed her car and died at a traffic circle and Belmont and Golden State.

The ABC released information on Tuesday saying Quick-N-Shop’s liquor license is suspended from May 6, 2021, to May 31, 2021.

The Fresno County Coroner reports Briseño’s blood alcohol content was at .14% at the time of the accident. The legal limit for people 21 and older in California is .08%.

Singh Rajit is an employee at the store, and says Briseño was a frequent customer.

“She came every other day, she was a regular” Rajit said.

Rajit has worked at Quick-n-Save for over a year. It’s obvious to the store isn’t selling alcohol right now. A suspension notice posted by law enforcement is clearly visible out front. Rajit says staff at the store thought she was of age.

“My co-worker got mistaken probably because she has a mask on,” Rajit said. “If somebody shows ID with a mask on you don’t know if that’s her ID or not her ID.”

The agent with the ABC who investigated this case says his investigation revealed a totally different story.

“It was determined that alcohol, specifically vodka was provided this 18-year-old minor,” said Jason Montgomery. “We had no information and nor do we believe that any identification was used or presented.”

It’s unclear whether Briseño had or used a fake ID at any previous visits to the store. Jason Montgomery has this stern warning for businesses with liquor licenses.

“It’s simple: ask for identification, look for identification. Make sure the person who’s presenting it to you does match what’s on that identification.”

Rajit says Quick-N-Shop is investing in a new ID scanner to help spot fake IDs and bolster training for employees on how to spot fake IDs.