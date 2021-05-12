‘She was a regular’: Fresno liquor store has license suspended after allegedly selling to minor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno liquor store is being linked to the death of an 18-year-old who police say died while driving under the influence in May 2020. 

Over the last year, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) division in Fresno says it determined that Quick-N-Shop at Shields and West sold alcohol to 18-year-old Reyna Briseño.

After purchasing alcohol one evening in May 2020, Briseño crashed her car and died at a traffic circle and Belmont and Golden State.

The ABC released information on Tuesday saying Quick-N-Shop’s liquor license is suspended from May 6, 2021, to May 31, 2021. 

The Fresno County Coroner reports Briseño’s blood alcohol content was at .14% at the time of the accident. The legal limit for people 21 and older in California is .08%. 

Singh Rajit is an employee at the store, and says Briseño was a frequent customer.

“She came every other day, she was a regular” Rajit said.

Rajit has worked at Quick-n-Save for over a year. It’s obvious to the store isn’t selling alcohol right now. A suspension notice posted by law enforcement is clearly visible out front. Rajit says staff at the store thought she was of age.

“My co-worker got mistaken probably because she has a mask on,” Rajit said. “If somebody shows ID with a mask on you don’t know if that’s her ID or not her ID.” 

The agent with the ABC who investigated this case says his investigation revealed a totally different story. 

“It was determined that alcohol, specifically vodka was provided this 18-year-old minor,” said Jason Montgomery. “We had no information and nor do we believe that any identification was used or presented.”

It’s unclear whether Briseño had or used a fake ID at any previous visits to the store. Jason Montgomery has this stern warning for businesses with liquor licenses. 

“It’s simple: ask for identification, look for identification. Make sure the person who’s presenting it to you does match what’s on that identification.”

Rajit says Quick-N-Shop is investing in a new ID scanner to help spot fake IDs and bolster training for employees on how to spot fake IDs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com