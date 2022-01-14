‘She has always been kind, loving, happy, sweet’: Family of man and woman killed remember their loved ones

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno family is remembering the life of their loved ones and asking for the community’s help in finding the man who is suspected of killing them.

On Jan. 6, Mel and Melba Abdelaziz were found dead at a home on East Tulare St. The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Rahmad Kerek Parke who is Melba Abdelaziz’s son.

“She has always been kind, loving, happy, sweet, her heart is bigger than anything I have ever known,” said Melba’s daughter Ahmonda Parke. “She got that from her dad.”

Ahmonda Parke said her mother had a smile that could light up the room and was extremely giving. In the past, Ahmonda said her mother has given her earrings, shoes, and even a brand-new car to those in need.

“Not many people would just be so open-hearted or just give their last but that is how my mom was,” said Ahmonda.

About a year ago, Melba moved back to Fresno from Los Angeles to help take care of her father, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz, who had a stroke. Mel served as a pastor for 70 years.

“My sister and Mel, my dad, were very powerful wonderful people,” said Melba’s sister and Mel’s daughter Gloria Sayles.

On Jan. 6, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that Mel and Melba Abdelaziz went to a home on the 5100 block of East Tulare where Melba’s son Rahmad Parke was staying.

Later, deputies got a call of an injured person at the home and when they got there, they found both Mel and Melba Abdelaziz dead.

“Detectives determined Rahmad Parke was responsible for killing these two people who were his mother and his grandfather,” said Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The family said Rahmad Park has a history of mental health illness and officials said he does have a criminal history but wouldn’t get into specifics.

According to court records, back in late 2018/early 2019 Mel Abdelaziz, who owns the property on East Tulare, filed eviction paperwork against Rahmad Parke.

The family is asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect and is asking for Rahmad Parke to turn himself in.

“Please if you are there, please turn yourself in so yes you can get the help you need,” said Sayles.

Officials said that Rahmad Parke is 5’10 and weighs 185 pounds. Officials said he could be homeless, and been known to go to Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

Anyone with any information that leads to an arrest will get a $5,000 reward. People with information are asked to call Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.

There will be a memorial service for Mel and Melba Abdelaziz at Celebration Church next Friday. Flowers and donations can be sent to the church in honor of the two victims.