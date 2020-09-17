Shaver residents won’t be moving home soon, CalFire says conditions are dangerous

SHAVER LAKE, California. (KGPE) — While a handful of evacuations are being lifted in the area of the Creek Fire, others that live in the town of Shaver Lake will have to wait a while before they return home.

The Creek Fire is at over 220,000 acres and 18% containment.

CalFire Spokesperson Seth Brown said he knows residents are itching to get back to their residence but it is too dangerous because of fallen trees, downed powerlines, and decimated guard rails.

“Definetly a lot of weakened trees in the area,” said Brown. “There is still down power lines. It is a very unsafe area for citizens to come up to.”

The Creek Fire has destroyed over 600 buildings to date. Official continue to call it the Shaver miracle because thousands of homes are still stand despite the threatening flames.

“The firefighters ricked a lot to save a lot,” said Brown. “We understand that there are a lot of damaged structures out there but really the amount of structures that we have been able to save is really amazing.”

The battle is far between firefighters and the inferno far from over. Full contianment isn’t expected until October 15.

Firefighters have traveled from all over to come help. Just in the last week, the number of firefighters increasing from 1,500 to 2,800. CalFire would ideally like to have around 3,000 firefighters for a blaze this size.

Resources continue to be poured into the area. Dozens of aircraft are also available for use. However, the heavy blanket of smoke has prohibited water and airdrops.

“So it has been very smoky and we weren’t able to fly the aircraft,” said Brown. “Which is a downfall but the advantage is the fire intensity has been lessened.”

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

