Shaver Lake reopens this weekend after weeks of being closed

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE) — For weeks Shaver Lake has been closed to the public for safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the lake has been closed many business have been feeling the aftermath of a decrease in customers.

Darin Leavitt with Shaver Lake Sports said usually it is busy this time but since the lake has been closed they haven’t had as many visitors.

“We are definitely preparing for a rush as soon as they open the lake. As to when the open the lake we are not too sure but we are definitely preparing for the rush,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt said with news of the lake opening up they are hopeful sales will increase.

Julia Roether is the Spokesperson for SoCal Edison. Roether said safety was always on their minds so when they finally were able to open the lake they did so.

“Safety has always been our top priority and with the stay at home requirements shaver lake has been approved for re-opening,” said Roether.

Roether said although the lake is open their will be limitations like having the main parking lot only at 50% capacity along with asking visitors to social distance.

“We really appreciate everybody’s patience and understanding as we keep our community safe,” said Roether.

Local resturants were also feeling the pinch from a decrease in visitors. Hungry Hut said normally they would have a line out of the door. But, news of the lake reopening is having them prepare for the anticipated rush in customers.

Noah Torres is the manager of Hungry Hut. He said he is hoping things go back to normal soon.

“Right now it is kind of slow but we eventually expect the same kind of business so we have been over staffing and over producing everything so that way when the time comes we are not running out or getting slammed when the time comes,” said Torres.

Shaver Lake is set to open Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the shore line, day use area, boat slips, and marina.

