Shaver Lake business owners survey damage from Creek Fire

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) — For the first time in almost three weeks, Shaver Lake business owners were allowed up to their property to look at any damage and to clear out their spoiled goods.

The owners were able to go up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and were assisted with a helping hand.

A couple of Cal Fire crews sprayed down the patio of the Hungry Hut and used a tractor to transport the garbage.

The crew that helped was the same crew that fought the inferno when it started back on Sept. 5.

“There were nights when we had no sleep and days we had no sleep,” said Cal Fire Captain Michael Bowman. “This is something we wouldn’t normally do but it is closure for them and being able to have closure for us. This is a very unique situation because it is a very unique situation.”

Linda Sinks says she is forever grateful.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them,” said Sinks. “They are a big help. They came this morning and said how can we help and pitched in.”

Ken’s Market Owner, Mandi Coburn spent the time getting her business ready to reopen.

“We are assessing damage, loss of inventory,” said Coburn. “Trying to get a count of what we need to file for insurance purposes and get us back towards the opening and serving our community.

The Creek Fire threatened the town of Shaver Lake many times but firefighters able to hold their ground and protect most of the buildings.

“I don’t think anybody expected 2020 to be like this,” said Coburn. “We are just strong people that lean on each other and work through any problems that come up.”

Shaver Lake business owners that would like to survey their property will be allowed up this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The check-in station is at Foothill Elementary and you will need paperwork to show ownership.

