Shaver Lake busier than ever – despite the pandemic

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) – Shaver Lake has become a destination spot, and some say it’s never been busier – not just because it’s summertime.

“It’s been very busy in spite of everything going on – everybody’s coming to the mountains,” said Norman Kato, the owner and operator of Coffee & Deli in Shaver Lake.

According to Kato, visitors say they need to get out of the house.

Greg Elliott, the owner of the Elliott House Bed & Breakfast, says the town is packed.

“Shaver has been the busiest in the last six weeks than we’ve ever seen it, this is probably the busiest summer ever and this is during the COVID-19 virus – incredible,” said Elliott.

Elliott also wants to calm any concerns people have about safety.

“They’re not going crazy by running around without the precautions necessary, but they are smiling a little more.”

Residents say visitors are coming from far and wide. 27-year-old Claudia Cristales drove for around five hours from Orange County after hearing about what Shaver Lake has to offer – and to escape the harsh realities of the pandemic.

“I think it’s really nice to get out and I think the pandemic has a lot of bad things in cities because we’re all really compact, but it’s nice to come here out into the open and it’s giving people that time because people aren’t working.”

Shaver Lake’s summer season ends around October, but get ready for snow and ski season when the winter weather comes in.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.