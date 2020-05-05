Shattered glass during shooting sends child to hospital, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Shattered glass during a shooting in Central Fresno sends a child to the hospital, Fresno Police Department says.

Just before 6 p.m. police received a call of shots fired at Cedar and Olive avenues.

Police say suspects from two vehicles were involved in a verbal disturbance. That’s when suspects from one vehicle fired at the other car.

A car was parked in between the feuding vehicles was struck, according to police. This car was not involved in the disturbance.

Both the suspect vehicle and the intended target vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle that was struck was occupied by two adult parents and their two small children.

One of the children received some very minor injuries as a result of the shattered glass caused by the gunfire.

Police say that the child’s injuries were minor and no one else was injured.

