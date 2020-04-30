Several lane and ramp closures scheduled in Fresno over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Thursday multiple ramps and lane closures will be closed for maintenance repair over the weekend.

Caltrans says on Saturday, between the hours of 6 a.m. through 2 p.m., the east bound and west bound roads on Highway 180 connecting to south ramp Highway 41 will be closed.

On Sunday, between 6 a.m. through 2 p.m., Highway 99 northbound connecting westbound Highway 180 ramp will be closed. And the number three lane on northbound Highway 99 between Highway 180 and Belmont Avenue will be closed.

Caltrans says the closures may continue for longer periods if necessary due to weather or uncontrollable events.

CITY OF FRESNO: On Sat 5/2, the eastbound and westbound SR-180 connectors to southbound SR-41 will be closed from 6am-2pm.



On Sun 5/2, the westbound SR-180 to northbound SR-99 connector will be closed from 6am-2pm.#BeWorkZoneAlert if you will be traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/VdQNIWIdt4 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 30, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.