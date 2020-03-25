Several grocery stores offer special shopping hours to seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday morning was a good day for elders to get the essentials as many local grocery stores had special hours specifically for them.

“Well it just maybe makes you feel like you are not out with as many people that may, not that old people don’t spread the germs but it’s just a precaution,” said shopper Carol Haun.

Many shoppers were thankful not only for the uncrowded aisles but also for the fully-stocked shelves.

“It’s nice when you go into a supermarket and there is not that many people and everybody is keeping their space,” said shopper Larry Beston.

Stores like Save Mart, Food Maxx and Vons are reserving the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors, every Tuesday and Thursday.

“The produce looks nice and fresh, meat department looks good,” said Beston.

Walmart is also allowing senior shopping on Tuesdays, an hour before the store opens.

Costco added special hours for members over 60 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Costco member Leticia Dahlheimer says she arrived a quarter to 8 a.m. and the line was already wrapping around the parking lot.

“The line was enormous once you got in they take you through this kind of a maze and everything is limit one of each item,” said Dahlheimer.

She was grateful Costco had this special senior shopping hours but says she got enough to hopefully not return.

“Enough for the month and I am hoping not to come back in a month,” said Dahlheimer.

For a list of grocery stores that designate time for seniors click here.

