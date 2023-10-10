Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a fire inside a mobile shooting range at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the facility located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Pitchess is among the custody facilities located at the North County Correctional Facility.

It is unknown exactly what led to the fire, but the deputies were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where they were in critical but stable condition, officials said. They were later transferred to Los Angeles General Medical Center for burn injury treatment.

Officials respond to a smoking trailer after a training accident at a correctional facility in Castaic on Oct. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

At one point, officials said “several” deputies had been injured.

The L.A. County Fire Department also responded to the scene, where firefighters were still battling the fire hours later, officials said.

Pitchess remained on lockdown until the fire was completely extinguished.

Unfired ammunition in the area posed a danger to first responders and investigators. They had to wait for materials and debris to cool before continuing their work.

There was no threat to inmates, however, Sheriff Robert Luna said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Other mobile shooting ranges in the county were temporarily closed as a precaution.

Both deputies are veterans of the department with around 20 years of service under the belts; one works at the North County Correctional Facility, while the other is assigned to Sylmar court, Luna said.

The sheriff said investigators will “get to the bottom” of what occurred inside the mobile 50-foot to 53-foot tractor-trailer.

“We don’t want this to happen again,” Luna said.

Officials respond to a smoking trailer after a training accident at a correctional facility in Castaic on Oct. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

In a statement, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the area, said the deputies and their families have her “full support during their recovery.”

“I send my deepest thanks to the swift and courageous first responders who rushed to the scene. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is invaluable and should never be taken for granted,” Barger said.