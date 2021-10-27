Several big HS rivalry games cancelled because of COVID issues

(KGPE) – They have been playing the annual Roosevelt Fresno High football game for nearly a century, but the 92nd edition of the “Little Big Game,” also commonly referred to as the “Pig Game,” scheduled for this Friday night at Sunnyside Stadium, will not be played this year.

“The game was canceled as a result of district COVID protocals,” said Roosevelt Athletic Director Larry Lopez, in a text to Sports Central. “Based on the timing of the cancellation, and the upcoming playoff schedule, we’re not able to reschedule.”

That game, one of several big rivalries scheduled for Friday night, that have been cancelled because of COVID-related issues.



The Edison Bullard game, known as the “Crosstown Classic,” also has been canceled due to COVID issues. It will be the first time that rivalry game hasn’t been played since 1958. The game was scheduled for Friday night at Ratcliffe Stadium.



And for the second straight season, the annual “Battle for the Saddle” between Golden West and El Diamante, has been canceled and will not be played at Visalia Community Stadium on Friday night. There are virus issues within the Golden West program.

Both Bullard and El Diamante are hoping to reschedule games for Friday night, but that process could be difficult with this being the last week of the regular season.