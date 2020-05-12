Services at Catholic Charities of Fresno increase by 74% during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Catholic Charities of Fresno distributes food to people in the community once a month.

With the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say they are now serving more people than ever.

Monday morning they had their monthly USDA food distribution.

“It’s a lot of fruits and vegetables, they are getting a big pork tenderloin today,” said Development Director, Ashlee Wolf.

She added that Catholic Charities has seen a lot of new faces in the recent months.

“Our services since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic have increased by 74%,” said Wolf. ”A lot of families are looking for a way to get by especially as they are looking for ways to pay their rent or mortgage, so for us to be able to assist them with food for their families is a huge blessing.”

To keep the clients safe, Catholic Charities has implemented new safety guidelines while picking up food at their distribution site.

“All of our employees and volunteers are wearing masks. We are enforcing six feed distance between our clients and we streamlined all of our processes so that people are able to receive this food in a healthy safe way and get back home to their families,” Wolf added.

Catholic Charities food pantry in Downtown Fresno is still open Monday through Friday, for anyone who missed the monthly distribution.

COVID-19 resource links:

