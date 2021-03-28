Sequoia Brewing Company files an appeal after judge denies injunction

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The owners of Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno’s Tower District have filed an appeal after their request to halt the sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church was denied.

Judge Rosemary T. McGuire denied the injunction on March 18, saying Sequoia would likely not win at trial because the landlord fulfilled their rental contract by offering to sell the location.

“We are going to insist that they city keeps the existing zoning at the tower theatre,” said Jaguar Bennett, who’s been demonstrating outside of the Tower Theatre for the past 12 weeks. He says even if the appeal does not go through, he and other members of the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee will continue to push city leaders to keep the current zoning regulations in place.

“Zoning change in this neighborhood would have to pass through two community boards, a planning commission, the city council…. There are opportunities for public comment on every level of that, and we will be mobilizing our residents and our business owners to oppose any zoning change,” he said.

As of right now, the sale is supposed to close this week.