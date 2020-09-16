Sen. Harris, Gov. Newsom witness Creek Fire devastation: ‘This is not a partisan issue’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Senator and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Fresno County on Tuesday and witnessed the devastation caused by the Creek Fire.

“These chimneys, they remind me when you look out at a neighborhood that’s been wiped out, those chimneys remind me of tombstones,” Harris said. “These are the stories behind these fires.”

Newsom spoke about the record temperatures and the thousands of lighting strikes the state has experienced.

Sen. Harris arriving at Pine Ridge Elementary right before meeting with Gov. Newsom pic.twitter.com/F2XkIOJCIG — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) September 15, 2020

“It’s snowing ashes. That’s been the narrative of this state, California,” Newsom said. “Climate change is real. You don’t believe in science, come to California and observe with your own eyes.”

Their visit comes a day after Newsom and President Donald Trump’s meeting in Sacramento, in which Trump said forest management was the issue.

Newsom and Harris’ first stop together in the county was Pine Ridge Elementary, where they were debriefed on the Creek Fire and spoke with Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

“The people who are victimized by this, they could care less who they voted for in the last election. This is not a partisan issue. Ideology should just not kick in. It’s just a fact,” Harris said. “We have to do better as a country.”

Both stood in front of the school playground destroyed by the Creek Fire as they delivered remarks.

“We have to understand that California like so many other parts of our country, has experienced extreme weather conditions, that is about heat, it is about drought, it is about lighting strikes,” Harris said.

Their second stop was at the Red Cross temporary evacuation point at Clovis North, where they spoke with volunteers on their efforts to help thousands of evacuees.

“The ‘thank you’s’ to everyone was almost emotional. This is not about a political party. This is about human beings who care about other human beings,” said Cynthia Huge, the public information officer and a volunteer with the Red Cross.

Their last stop together was Fresno Fire, in which they met with firefighters and Fresno Fire Chief Keri Donis.

“Every time, in every one of these wildfires, you will meet firefighters who are out fighting these fires while their own homes are burning. Every time,” she said. “We have to credit their heroism and their sacrifice as public servants.”

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.