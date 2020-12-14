Semi-truck slid down embankment after striking center divide on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A semi-truck driving at unsafe speeds for roadway conditions ended down an embankment Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 near Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP says the semi-truck struck a center divide then slid across the roadway before going down an embankment.
No injuries were reported, at least one lane was open for traffic.
