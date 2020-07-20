KSEE24 RESCAN /
Semi-truck hauling cookie dough catches fire on Tennessee highway

by: Alex Corradetti and Nexstar Media Wire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-truck carrying cookie dough became fully engulfed in flames on a Tennessee highway Sunday morning, according to WKRN.

According to the Coble Fire Department, the accident happened on I-40 westbound near mile marker 158.

Hickman County Emergency Management Coble Fire and Bucksnort Fire responded and the fire is contained.

There were no injuries and the road is scheduled to be open by 10 a.m.

