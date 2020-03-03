Selma’s new Police Chief is a former Fresno Police lieutenant

SELMA, California (KGPE) – The City of Selma has a new chief of police. A swearing-in ceremony Monday during the city council meeting made Chief Joseph Gomez’s position official.

City Manager Teresa Gallavan appointed Gomez after Chief Greg Garner abruptly retired in August 2019.

Chief Gomez comes to the city with 33 years of experience with Fresno’s police department, including 12 years as a lieutenant. He oversaw the Violent Crime Impact Team and Special Units Bureau gang eradication teams, including teams that were a part of MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium), and has experience as the Public Information Officer.

“There’s a lot to do here, a lot of personnel issues that need to be taken care of, that will now will be and there have been shootings here, there’s been gang violence, and I will begin looking at that immediately and find out where we need to put our people,” said Chief Gomez.

Chief Gomez plans to assess their resources and take advantage of the new multi-million dollar police station the department will soon move to.

“We could have large scale operations out of there, gang operations where we bring in MAGEC, the sheriff’s department, other teams, it’s going to be a good thing for the community,” said Chief Gomez.

“He seemed like a really nice guy and I think he’ll do good for the city of Selma,” said Vintage Marketplace on 2nd Street owner Diane Ramos.

Ramos is hopeful the new chief can lower crime.

“In any town, it’s really a concern especially in downtown and making sure everything is safe for everyone so they can come and shop,” said Ramos.

“I’m very happy to be in Selma and I can’t wait to get out there and start protecting the community,” said Chief Gomez.

Residents are invited to meet the new chief during a reception at City Hall on Thursday, March 5, from 5 p.m until 7 p.m.

