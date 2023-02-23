FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., was adopted when he was younger and was in Selma to look for his birth parents, according to his defense attorney.

23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma grew up in the Bay Area, moved to Texas and arrived back in Selma at the age of 18 to find his biological mother and father, his attorney revealed on Thursday.

“The trouble kind of starts in that time frame,” said Dixon’s defense attorney Scott Baly. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in this case, there’s a lot of background information that we don’t have that we need. This case has gotten a lot of publicity but we need more time to flesh out his back story – and with what happened that day.”

Baly said that a lot has been done in this case with law enforcement – but the defense is just getting started.

He was speaking following Dixon’s Thursday morning court appearance where he entered a not-guilty plea to the charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan 31 at around 11:45 a.m., Officer Carrasco Jr. was flagged down in the area of the 2600 block of Pine Street about a suspicious person identified by the sheriff’s office as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma.

The officer made contact with Dixon – and was shot several times by him, according to the Selma Police Department. Dixon then took off running while still armed with his gun and was arrested a short time later.

Nathaniel Dixon is scheduled to return to court on April 13 and remains in custody in Fresno County Jail.