FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The memorial service for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco is on Thursday in Downtown Fresno, where a funeral service for the officer will be held inside Selland Arena.

The service is expected to start at 10:00 a.m. and you can watch it live in the video player above.

The procession that brought Officer Carrasco to Selland Arena began on Belmont Avenue, traveled down Highway 99, and exited on Fresno Street to arrive at Selland Arena.

As many as 6,000 people could be present at the service, which will include law enforcement from across the country. Around 4,000 seats will be available for the public that wish to attend on a first-come-first-served basis.

Several sections of streets in the area will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to accommodate the attendees and law enforcement personnel expected to attend. Roads impacted include:

M Street

Tulare Street

Kern Street

Inyo Street

Ventura Street

San Benito Street

You can follow this link to see the specific sections of each of these streets that will be affected.

The service will end around 11:30 a.m. and the procession will leave Downtown Fresno at around 12 noon. From there, Officer Carrasco will be transported to the Reedley Cemetery where he will be buried.

Carrasco is survived by his parents, two sisters, a brother, and a child yet to be born. The Peace Officers Research Association of California continues to raise funds to go to Officer Carrasco’s family.