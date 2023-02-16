FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County said goodbye to fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and his funeral and procession brought thousands of people to Downtown Fresno.

Speakers at Officer Carrasco’s funeral spoke about not just who he was as an officer- but as a person.

“Gonzalo’s death came too soon, but he was doing what he loved,” said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

His cousin Julio Martinez and the chief both spoke about and read the essay he wrote when he applied to Reedley’s Police Explorer Program. Even as a teenager, he knew he wanted to leave his community better than how he found it. He wrote about how he wanted to be honest and give this job everything.

“Gonzalo likely interrupted this suspect on his way to harm others,” said Chief Alcaraz. “Although tragic, his quick response certainly prevented the suspect from carrying out further acts of violence”

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni spoke about the challenges law enforcement face on a daily basis and how every time they put on the uniform, they don’t know if they’ll make it home.

“To Officer Carrasco – you did your job, you fought the good fight,” said Sheriff Zanoni. “I know now that you are looking over us from above, I believe that. I want you to know you did everything you could. Now trust us, we will take it from here.”

Over 4,000 people attended Officer Carrasco’s funeral in Downtown Fresno.