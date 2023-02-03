FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. made his first court appearance Friday morning.

A Fresno County Judge denied bail for Dixon. The judge did allow us to record in the courtroom today but did not allow us to show the suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon’s face.

Dixon was supposed to enter a plea but his hearing was continued until February 23.

Court records show that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of murder – first-degree and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are classified as felonies.