SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Officers’ Association announced the details of the service honoring Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

According to Selma Police, Carrasco was working with the police department for the last two years. Before that, he spent many years as a Police Explorer, volunteer in policing, member, and reserve police officer. All of this to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer to serve his community, officials added.

Carrasco was an expecting father and survived by his parents, two sisters, a brother, and a child yet to be born.

Services for Selma Police Officer Carrasco will be held at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, the time is yet to be announced.

Additionally, the Selma Police Department Association says it’s raising funds that will go to officer Carrasco’s family. They also wanted to take the moment to give thanks for the enormous outpouring of support from the local region and throughout the nation.