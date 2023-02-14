SELMA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Eric Whit Elementary honored Selma Police officers two weeks after their school was placed on lockdown after an officer was shot nearby.

Hundreds of students cheered as they greeted Chief Rudy Alcaraz and several of his officers.

The Chief of the Selma Police Department walked on the campus and was flooded with memories of January 31, when Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr was killed in the line of duty just half a mile from the school.

“This morning was a tough day, every day has been tough since we lost Officer Gonzalo, to smile,” said Chief Alcaraz. “I am going to be honest with you, today was hard but when I walked up front seeing you all put that smile back on my face. So, thank you so much.”

Two weeks ago, students at Eric White sheltered in place after officials say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon shot Officer Carrasco. On Tuesday, teachers wore “Selma Strong” shirts as students thanked the department.

Fifth grader Noah Rodriguez spent the weekend drawing two portraits of the fallen officer. One of the pictures will go to the department and the other will go to the Carrasco family.

“He wanted everyone to feel safe and secure,” said Rodriguez. “He protected us and everyone around us. It is just sad, and I wanted them to know that he is going to be remembered by everyone.”

Students also gifted hearts with handwritten notes meant to help the officers grieve.

“Every student wrote a message so whenever maybe you are feeling down reach down and grab a heart and read a heartfelt message,” said Principal Michelle Salcido.

While the hole left behind by Officer Carrasco can never be filled, the students hope the messages will start to mend their broken hearts.