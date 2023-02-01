SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities Wednesday released that 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was the Selma Police officer killed late in the morning on Tuesday, taken from his girlfriend pregnant with their child.

Carrasco was the first police officer killed in the line of duty, in the Selma Police Department’s 130 years.

Authorities also released the name of the suspect investigators say pulled the trigger.

They say they have arrested 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma.

On Wednesday, the entire community continued to mourn, and show support for their fallen officer, as memorials could be seen in Lincoln Park downtown, and in the 2600 Block of Pine Street, where investigators say Carrasco was shot.

We have learned Carrasco joined the force in 2021 and was described as an upbeat, enthusiastic, and friendly officer and person.

Authorities say Tuesday Carrasco was asked by an area resident to confront a suspicious man unknown to the neighborhood.

When he did confront the man, now identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said Dixon shot him multiple times before he fled around 11:45 am.

“Seeing (an) officer down and our neighbor is trying to help them. He was losing a lot of blood. We all, everyone in the neighborhood tried calling the ambulance,” said Pedro Bustos, who lives right in the area where the shooting occurred.

Carrasco later passed away at Community Regional Medical Center.

“It hurts, and a group of us gathered here last night just to show our support for, you know, our community and our police officers and Officer Carrasco. An, you know, we prayed together and cried together. It strikes at the heart of our community,” said Nelson Schwamb, a Selma resident for the last 65 years.

The suspect, Nathaniel Dixon, had a prior history with law enforcement, which included the illegal possession of firearms, and robbery, and was wanted for not appearing at a scheduled probation meeting.

He was out on probation as part of California’s prison realignment law, AB-109.

An officer now gone, with his entire career and life ahead of him.

“The really tragic thing is, you can’t help but think, where’s the next one going to be? And we, we wish it wasn’t that way. But there’s evil in this world,” said Shannon Schwamb, Nelson’s wife and a Selma resident for over 50 years.