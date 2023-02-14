FRESNO, Calif. (KSEEKGPE) – The memorial service for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco is on Thursday.

The city of Fresno will have several street closures for the memorial service. The roads will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to accommodate a large number of attendees.

M Street:

M St. will be closed from Fresno St. to San Benito St.

M St. will be used for the parking and staging of law enforcement vehicles that will be included in the procession of the fallen officer at the conclusion of the service. No parking will be allowed on M St. until the conclusion of the service. Any vehicles on M St. will need to be moved prior to 6:00 a.m. on the day of service.



Tulare Street:

Both directions of Tulare St. will be closed from N St. to M St.

The E/B lanes of Tulare St. between L St., and M St., will be closed.

The W/B lanes of Tulare between L St., and M St., will remain open to allow for the egress of vehicles parked in the FSO’s underground parking area which will remain accessible during the service.

Kern Street:

Both directions of Kern St. will be closed from N St. to M St.

The E/B lanes of Kern St. between L St., and M St., will be closed.

The W/B lanes of Kern St. between L St., and M St., will remain open to allow for the egress of vehicles parked in the Fresno County Complex Building parking structure which will remain accessible during the service.

Inyo Street:

Both directions of Inyo St. will be closed from O St. to L St.

Ventura Street:

Both directions of Ventura St., between O St. and M St., will be closed.

Both directions of Ventura St., between M St. and L St. will be closed.

Santa Clara Street:

Both directions of Santa Clara St., between N St. and M St., will be closed.

Santa Clara W/of M St. will remain open but will have to be accessed from Van Ness Ave.

San Benito Street:

San Benito St. will remain open until the commencement of the procession.

The city says members of the public are encouraged to park in the spiral garage located at 801 Van Ness.