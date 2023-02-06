REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Starbucks in Reedley and the Reedley Police Department held a fundraiser Sunday to continue to support the family of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

“A lot of the people that work here knew Gonzalo, went to school here, it’s an honor to be here a represent the police department at this coffee with a cop and just support the family of Officer Carrasco while we’re here,” said Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza.

Carrasco’s hometown of Reedley came together Sunday to raise money for Carrasco’s family.

“It’s scary hearing something like that happening so close to home, I knew of him growing up cause he was an explorer when I first started,” said Reedley Police Explorer Alexis Cueavas.

Alexis Cuevas says Officer Carrasco’s bravery is inspiring her to continue her journey to become a police officer.

“It also makes you wanna continue striving to be a good officer learn and know what you’re doing. For me personally, it makes me wanna keep trying and get better at what I’m going to be doing.”

While people donated money to his memorial fund they also, wrote a final goodbye to the man who gave it all.

“You serve the community every day and you don’t expect anything in return when tragedy happens and you see the community come out… It means the world to us as law enforcement officers to see that type of community support come out and show support for their law enforcement,” said President of Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association Eric Schmidt.

If you would like to donate to Officer Carrasco’s family, you can do by sending a donation to the address below:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association

C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund

1360 Van Ness Avenue

Fresno, CA 93721