FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Today there were several Central Valley officials showing their support for the Carrasco family and reacting to the touching tribute.

A sobering silence in Downtown Fresno as hundreds of police cars and a large number of American flags lined the entrance to the Fresno Convention Center.

“I have never seen this many police cars in one place. And you know this is a sad deal because he will never come home,” said Buddy Mendes, Fresno County Supervisors.

Supervisor Mendes started crying as he walked up to Officer Carrasco’s funeral knowing the father-to-be will never get to meet his son.

“He is not coming back. His child will never know him,” said Mendes.

City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer was reminded of his time as police chief and the officers he lost along the way.

“It is something that you will never get used to. I have been to a dozen police officer funerals as my time at the police department, and I don’t want to get used to them,” said Mayor Dyer

Patrol vehicles from across the state and nation escorted the hearse to the cemetery that included officers all the way from Idaho and Nevada.

Former Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims was blown away by all the support.

“The support from all over the place coming together, because isn’t it true that it’s during times like this when we need each other the most,” said Mims.

California District 21 Congressman Jim costa says the message is one of unity.

“To honor the fallen officer is that they are not alone and that we should never take them for granted,” said Costa.

This level of support did not go unnoticed by the City of Selma’s Mayor Scott Robertson.

“Our grief is everyone’s grief and I think that kinda eases it a little bit,” said Robertson

The show of support was not only for the Selma Police Department but for the family that has forever been left with an empty seat at the dinner table.