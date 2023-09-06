FRESNO, Calif (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Public Safety Association with Full Circle Brewing Co. and Mono Wind Casino, will be at Full Circle Brewery for the No Town Throwdown Charity Boxing Event on Friday night.

The Charity Law Enforcement Boxing Association will be honoring Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and says all proceeds will go to Fallen Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., Fresno County Sheriff Explorers, and inner-city boxing gyms.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bakersfield Police Department will be participating in this event, as well as Officer Rivera Fresno County Correction, Officer Zamudio FSO, Donavon “Lights Out” Lewis Fresno Police Officer, Officer Medrano of Bakersfield, Sarah Rodriguez of Tehachapi, and Deputy Espinoza with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and other outlying departments.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fight starts at 7 p.m. The event, however, is sold out.