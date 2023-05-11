REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – For the first time since his death, the father of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco is speaking out and sharing how his family is healing from his son’s death back in January.

“We’re just I guess living a day. I just try not to think about it, but even though if I don’t want to it comes to my mind and it’s hard,” says Gonzalo Carrasco Sr., father of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco.

It has been a little more than three months since 24-year-old old Selma police officer Gonzalo was shot and killed while on duty on January 31.

And, ahead of what would’ve been his 25th birthday next month, his dad is trying his best to heal the broken hearts of his children.

“Myself, whatever is, it’s okay for me, you know, but it’s hard when you see your kids going through this. It’s kinda hit you more inside trying to help them, but there’s no way, it’s, it’s something that you can just say, maybe say something, but in the meantime, you don’t know how they’re gonna react,” says Carrasco Sr.

It was an emotional moment during the funeral when cousin Julio Martinez read Gonzalo’s essay that was included in his application to join the Reedley Police Explorer Program

Gonzalo stayed focused and once completing the Reedley Police Explorer Program, went to the police academy and joined the Selma Police force where he served for two years.

His dad says he is proud of his son and that his safety never crossed his mind.

“He was smart that I don’t have to think he was in danger because he was smart. To be honest with you, I go to sleep and don’t have to sometimes I think he’s working and outside and where we are living and the way he was I felt like he would be safe,” says Carrasco Sr.

The news that Gonzalo was shot and killed in the line of duty was nearly too painful for his dad to believe. The news spread quickly through family and friends, the entire community of Selma, and his hometown of Reedley.

Neighbors and those who never met the Carrasco family quickly came forward to offer kind words, prayers, and comfort.

“I’m very thankful for that and I want to tell everybody that even though it’s not personal, I want to tell them thank you for everything. It helps a lot to went through, it helps my kids, it helps the family and I’m really, really thank you for that,” says Carrasco Sr.

As if this story wasn’t heartbreaking enough – we learned Gonzalo was about to become a dad.

His bedroom today remains untouched. His boots still sit at the door.

Inside, Gonzolo’s dresser is lined with toys, baby clothes, and tiny little shoes – a stroller sits near the closet. On the wall next to his bed, his calendar is still counting down to his son’s due date–which has come and gone.

“I was thinking how is he going to be, you know, I didn’t win. I’m not the perfect dad, cause I have my issues, but I will always wonder how he’s going to be, the way he was trying, waiting for his son, I knew he was going to be better than I am because he was that kind of boy,” says Carrasco Sr.

Now a new role for Gonzalo Sr. — Grandpa. The focus now is on this little one, Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco, born on February 27.

Gonzalo Carrasco Senior again wants to thank the community for all the support over these past few months. He admits it’s going to be a difficult and long road ahead as they continue to heal and find a new normal. For now – they just continue to take it day by day as a family.