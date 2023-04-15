SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, more than 50 people rode horses through the city to participate in the cowboy honor ride to celebrate fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.’s life.

Karen Dixon who took part in the ride says she had to attend.

“We are here to honor Officer Carrasco’s heroic sacrifice for our safety and we just really appreciate and wanna say thanks to his family and give our condolences,” Dixon said.

She says she brought her granddaughter and pony to teach her how much Carrasco sacrificed.

“We wanna teach her respect and realize that police do sacrifice for our safety,” Dixon explained.

Law enforcement from around the valley took part in the event.

Founder of the cowboy honor ride, which organizes rides for fallen officers, Norman Nather says he carries a part of each fallen officer with him during every ride.

“Some of the rides we’ve done for previous fallen officers I’ve been fortunate enough to have the department and sometimes their family members give us a patch they may have worn,” said Nather.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz says it is important to continue to celebrate Carrasco’s sacrifice for months and years to come.

“As the mourning and the healing process is ongoing because it will be ongoing for many years for our personnel and especially for his brothers and sisters in the Selma Police Department,” Alcaraz explained.

The department is asking for donations from the public to help build a memorial for their fallen brother.

“To mourn our brother and give the Carrasco family a place that they can go every year,” Alcaraz continued. Donations for the memorial can be made to the Selma Police Department.

The City of Selma continues to honor the life of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.