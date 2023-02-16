SELMA, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been a somber past few weeks for the City of Selma as residents continue to mourn the loss and remember the life of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. A Reedley native, an expectant father, a son, a brother, and a life taken too soon.

“His life, what he stood for was bigger than himself, bigger than all of us on this stage today,” said Rudy Alcaraz, Selma Police Chief.

Officer Carrasco lost his life in the line of duty on January 31st. A concerned resident in a Selma neighborhood called 911 to report a suspicious person. Carrasco was one of the officers dispatched to the scene. Once he arrived, he got out of his patrol car where he was fatally shot by the suspect. Police say Carrasco never even had time to fire his gun. The suspect took off running and was later taken into custody.

Carrasco was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he died from his wounds soon after. His death marked the first time a police officer was killed in the line of duty in Selma’s history.

Carrasco grew up in Reedley with a brother and two sisters. He was a child of farmworkers. As a high schooler, he played basketball at Reedley high school. His coach says he was one of their best athletes.

“When I think about him I think about his smile and his laugh, to be honest. He was just a joy to coach, one of those kids was like a coach’s dream because he was very competitive very talented – but a super hard-working young man,” said Darren Minami, Carrasco’s high school coach.

After graduation, Carrasco eventually started his career in law enforcement as a police explorer in his hometown of Reedley. He went on to attend the police academy. In 2020 and early 2021 he worked as a reserve police officer in Reedley, before coming to work in nearby Selma as a sworn officer.

Chief Alcaraz says becoming a sworn officer was his dream. A dream, now stolen from him after just over a year on the job.

“I want to ensure that everyone knows that this young man came from a great family. His parents did everything right, he did everything right, and the biggest tragedy: that someone that did nothing right in their life took that greatness from this world,” said Alcaraz.

In the wake of the shooting that stole officer Carrasco’s life law enforcement officials are trying to figure out what lead up to the shooting. The suspect in the case- 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon from Selma – was out on probation when the shooting happened.

He has a lengthy criminal history starting in 2019 when he was first arrested for second-degree felony robbery. He was released in 2020 on probation before getting arrested again for drug charges, but he posted bail.

Then he was arrested a third time in August 2020 on more serious drug charges, possessing a firearm as a felon, and resisting arrest. It was this conviction that kept him in jail through 2022. He was then transferred to state prison but was released on probation.

Now Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp is questioning why he was released, saying despite relaxed laws, plea deals, and time served he should still legally be behind bars.

“He was a fine student he was a fine young man he was an officer he was an explorer. All he ever wanted was to be a cop and wanted to serve his community, and I would want answers immediately. And it is my duty as the District Attorney of this county to give as much information to the public as we can to shine light on these atrocities that are going on in Sacramento,” said Smittcamp.

Meanwhile as the battle over who’s responsible for the suspect’s release continues. Communities across the Central Valley lean on each other to grieve and honor his service.

“The people are responding in an unprecedented way which is support, love, understanding, and just so many prayers and so much of an outreach”, said Scott Robertson Selma Mayor.

From a high school basketball game in his memory to countless vigils and memorials in Reedley and Selma.

“You serve the community every day and you don’t expect anything in return when tragedy happens and you see the community come out,” said Eric Schmidt, President of Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “It means the world to us as law enforcement officers to see that type of community support come out and show support for their law enforcement.”